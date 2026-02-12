New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
Lawmaker Empowers 504 Women, Trains Over 2,500 Residents In Eti-Osa

The lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu, has empowered 504 women with startup equipment under the Women’s Vocational Training Programme.

Yishawu disclosed this during the 6th Annual Human Capital Development Skills Graduation Ceremony and Start-Up Support Programme held at the YArena Multipurpose Centre, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

The event celebrated beneficiaries of three major initiatives: the Women’s Vocational Training Programme; the Vocational Training Programme organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA); and the Digital Skills Training Programme.

In his address, Yishawu reaffirmed his commitment to human capital development, describing leadership as service to the people. He noted that the programmes were designed to equip youths and women with practical skills to enable them become self-reliant and economically productive.

Under the Women’s Vocational Training Programme, implemented in partnership with the Lagos State Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, 74 women graduated from the December 2025 cohort, with 15 outstanding participants receiving start-up tools at the ceremony.

The programme offers training in catering, hairdressing, knitting, fashion design and soap making. Similarly, the Vocational Training Programme in collaboration with WAPA has trained over 2,500 beneficiaries in photography, barbing, screen printing, welding, catering, computing, fashion design and adult literacy

