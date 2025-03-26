Lawmaker Empowers 217 Farmers In Badagry With Tools

Share

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prince Sesi Whingan, has empowered 217 farmers in Badagry with farm tools and startup capital.

Speaking shortly after the empowerment, Whingan said the beneficiaries had received an extensive training program in crop and fish farming.

Whingan was represented at the event by Chief Sedegla PotBalogun, Director of the Sesi Whingan Campaign Organisation.

The lawmaker said the initiative aimed to boost agricultural productivity and self-sufficiency in Badagry and Lagos.

He said the training session was organised in collaboration with the Center for Management Development and Stonemill Nigeria Ltd, the consulting firm overseeing the programme.

Whingan reiterated his commitment to empowering the people of Badagry through sustainable agricultural initiatives.

He emphasized that the programme was designed not only to equip constituents with vital skills but also to provide the necessary resources to help them succeed in agribusiness.

Whingan assured the constituents that he remains dedicated to initiatives that drive empowerment, economic development, and selfreliance in Badagry Federal Constituency.

The beneficiaries were presented with certificates of participation. All participants received varying amounts of startup capital, with the least being N100,000, depending on their areas of interest.

The selected beneficiaries received essential farming tools, which included fish tanks, water pumps, hoes, and safety boots.

Others are knapsack sprayers, pesticides, fish nets, herbicides, sprinklers, weighing scales, cutlasses, and ph meters.

Mr Tella Olasunkanmi, a fish farmer, expressed gratitude for the initiative, acknowledging that the training and financial support would enable them to expand his fishing pond.

