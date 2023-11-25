Lawmaker Empowers 200 Farmers In Osun

…Harps on training on modern farming techniques

As part of efforts to assist farmers and boost the economy through commercial agriculture, a lawmaker representing Boluwaduro/ Ifedayo and Ila federal constituency Hon. Clement Akanni Olohunwa has empowered farmers to the tune of N10m.

The money was shared with 200 cocoa farmers at N50,000 each in the Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila federal constituency to boost their farming business.

Speaking at the programme held at Ila City Hall, Hon. Olohunwa said the comprehensive training program will serve as a crucial platform for farmers to acquire modern agricultural techniques, best practices in cocoa cultivation, and advanced processing methodologies.

He said it will enhance their skills and expertise as they will become more efficient and capable of yielding higher-quality cocoa, thereby improving their market competitiveness and contributing to the overall enhancement of the cocoa value chain.

According to him, “The initiative holds immense promise for the economic upliftment of Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila federal ConstituencIes by combining training in cocoa production, processing, and export packaging with substantial cash token empowerment, the project not only strengthens the cocoa industry but also aims at socio-economic transformation.

“The positive impact on farmers’ lives, the local economy, and the region’s economic resilience underscore the importance of such initiatives in driving sustainable development as the initiative can serve as a model for other constituencies and regions seeking to empower their agricultural sectors, thereby contributing to the broader goal of national economic development” he added.

The cash token of 50,000 naira was provided to each farmer to serve as a vital injection of capital, enabling them to invest in their farms, access better resources, or diversify income streams, thereby improving their livelihoods.