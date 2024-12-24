Lawmaker Distributes POS Machines To Constituents

Share

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Adebola Shabi (APC-Mainland ll) yesterday distributed Point of Sale (POS) machines to 30 members of his constituency to enable them grow their businesses.

Shabi, distributing the items at his office in Yaba,Lagos, said the gesture aimed at boosting the economic status of beneficiaries.

He, however, advised beneficiaries not to sell the POS machines, saying the machines were distributed to enable them create wealth for themselves, especially during yuletide.

Shabi, Chairman, House Committee on Environment, said selling the machines would be counter-productive as the purpose was to reduce poverty.

He said beneficiaries would be monitored to see the progress made and number of transactions carried out to ensure the objectives were met.

