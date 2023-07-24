Lawmaker distributes 2,500 bags of fertilizer to constituents

Member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, has flagged off distribution of 2,500 bags of assorted fertilizer to farmers, in his constituency. Speaking during the distribution held in Sade town, Darazo Local Government, Manu Soro explained that the fertilizer are given out free of charge to the people, adding that a standing committee is going from ward to ward to ensure that all the selected beneficiaries from the 22 Electoral Wards in the Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency received the commodity. The lawmaker said that the intervention is to support food production and economic development, adding that Darazo and Ganjuwa is rural constituency where 95 per cent of the population are farmers.

