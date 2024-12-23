Lawmaker Condemns Assault On Badagry Youths By Customs

Share

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Sesi Whingan, has condemned the assault and brutality meted out to innocent citizens of Badagry by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service.

In an interview, Whingan said that while the fight against smuggling remains a critical responsibility of the NCS, it should not be pursued at the expense of the safety, dignity, and fundamental rights of innocent citizens.

He said: “Badagry people are not smugglers. The continuous profiling and assault of our youths by some unscrupulous officers of the Nigerian Customs Service are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

“My motion at the House of Representatives was to address these grave injustices and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

The lawmaker said that his primary concern was the increasing brutality and illegality displayed by some Customs officers, which undermined the trust between the government and the people.

He reiterated that the people of Badagry are peace-loving and industrious individuals who contribute significantly to the nation’s development and should not be subjected to unwarranted maltreatment.

Whingan called on the NCS to adopt a more professional approach in their operations, ensuring that their personnel respect the rights of citizens while carrying out their duties.

He also urged the leadership of the agency to take immediate steps to investigate the reported cases of abuse and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

“Let it be known that the good people of Badagry will not tolerate any form of injustice or oppression. I remain committed to protecting the rights and interests of my constituents and will continue to push for reforms that promote accountability and respect for human rights within NCS,” he said.

Whingan, however, called on all relevant authorities, including the National Assembly and civil society organizations, to join forces in ensuring that justice is served.

According to the lawmaker, no innocent citizen should be subjected to unwarranted brutality or harassment by any government agency.

The lawmaker had on December 1 raised a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives addressing the illegal activities and human rights abuses perpetrated by Customs officers in the region.

He said the motion was necessitated by the alarming reports of physical abuse, intimidation, and harassment of law-abiding residents, particularly the youths of Badagry, by Customs personnel under the guise of combating smuggling.

