Lawmaker Commends Tinubu For Wading Into Unity Schools Fees Hike

A member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for wading into planned fee hike for unity schools across the country.

The Ministry of Education recently announced an increment in school fees for all Unity schools.

But the House of Representatives in a motion moved by Kama, urged the Federal Government to suspend the planned increase.

President Tinubu in reaction, ordered the authorities in all federal institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increases in sundry fees payable.

The President also urged the institutions to, where possible, defer further increases so that parents and students don’t face too many difficulties.

He also approved the provision of buses to the student bodies of all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

The President’s order was revealed in a statement by the Special adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Kama, in a statement, applauded the President for having a listening ear, explaining that he moved the motion because he believed the fee hike will lead to a rise in the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

He noted that the ill-timed hike in the fees will unleash incalculable social, moral, economic, and psychological disaster and will cause irredeemable shocks in our already overwhelmed country.

Kama further revealed that the House will soon invite the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education and the National Body of the Parents-Teachers-Association to deliberate on the issues prompting the increase.