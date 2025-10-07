Lawmaker Commends Sanwo-Olu Over E1 Lagos Grand Prix

The Chairman of the Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Bonu Solomon Saanu, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for successfully hosting the E1 Lagos Grand Prix, Africa’s first all-electric powerboat championship.

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 said the event has not only showcased Lagos as a premier destination for international sporting events but also highlighted the state’s potential for sustainable tourism development.

He stressed that the E1 Lagos Grand Prix demonstrated Lagos’ commitment to clean energy, innovation, and environmental responsibility in line with the Governor’s THEMES+ development agenda. According to him, by hosting the event, Lagos has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable development and a hub for global sporting excellence.

“The E1 Lagos GP has brought international recognition to Lagos, placing it alongside iconic global waterfronts like Monaco and Venice. The influx of tourists during the championship will boost the local economy, providing opportunities for artisans, traders, fishermen, and those in the hospitality industry,” he said.

Bonu described the event as a signal of economic opportunity, tourism growth, and global prestige for Lagos State.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Governor, the Organizing Committee, and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the E1 Lagos GP. I look forward to building on this momentum to further develop Lagos’ tourism sector and promote sustainable development.

“The E1 Lagos GP has marked a new chapter in Lagos’ history, demonstrating the state’s capabilities and potential for global sporting excellence. I am confident that this event will have a lasting impact on Lagos’ tourism sector and contribute to the state’s economic growth,” he added.