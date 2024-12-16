Lawmaker Commends Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, For Supporting Badagry Heritage

Share

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Bonu Saanu, has expressed his appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the State House, Mudashiru Obasa for being supportive of the historical town.

Saanu spoke against the backdrop of the recent comments of Governor Sanwo-Olu on Badagry when he expressed his satisfaction with the historical nature of the town.

The Governor was quoted to have said that Badagry is experiencing the fulfilment of his promise to develop all parts of the state.

He said: “My promise is that no part of Lagos will be left underdeveloped, and Badagry is experiencing the fulfilment of this promise.

“Today’s tour of the historic city of Badagry was a journey through our rich heritage.

“We are committed to showcasing Badagry not just as a key part of Lagos’ history but as a beacon of tourism in Nigeria.

“I visited our restored sites like the Slave Market Museum International Vlekete and the Badagry Heritage Museum.

“These sites tell powerful stories of our past, and we’re dedicated to preserving and enhancing them for future generations.

“From the Point of No Return to the first-storey Building in Nigeria, Badagry is a treasure trove of history.

“We’re improving infrastructure like roads and public facilities to make Badagry accessible and welcoming for all tourists.

“I am thankful for the support from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and all state officials on this tour. Together, we’re working to make Badagry a world-class tourist destination, enriching our economy and preserving our culture.”

Saanu recalled that Badagry has always been an important place in the history of Africa, especially in Lagos State.

He said: “It was a transatlantic route for the export of enslaved Africans to Europe and the Americas.

“In the 18th century, Abass Ifaremilekun Fagbemi, a native of the region, was captured by a Dahomean slave trader during one of the conflicts between Dahomey and the Egba, then taken to Brazil and sold as a servant.

“After gaining his freedom, he returned to Nigeria as a business partner of his former master and settled in Badagry. In the early 1840s, he built and managed a barracks containing 40 slave cells.

“This historic place, now a museum, comprises 40 cells where enslaved individuals were locked up and sold. Other monuments include the Mobee Slave Relics Museum, the Badagry Heritage Museum, the Vlekete Slave Market and Shrine, as well as the Slave Port and Route and the Tomb of George Freemingo.

“This makes Nigeria one of the ten UNESCO member states proposed place to an international scientific committee in charge of supervising the network.

“One of our heritage that we cherish most, after we talk about is our value for culture. This is no doubt, that Badagry has remained the biggest face of history in the world up till date.

“Our art and culture is topnotch, this makes Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reconfirm it in one of his speeches recently on his work visit to Badagry.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"