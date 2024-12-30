Lawmaker Canvasses Integration Of Cultural Values For Devt

Share

Member representing Ohaozara/Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency (otherwise known as Ohanivo) of Ebonyi State in the House of Representative, Hon. Dr Nkemkanma Kama, has advocated the inculcation of cultural values in the nation’s political development to enhance nation building.

Nkemkanma made the assertion at the weekend, on at the grand finale of Ohanivo unity carnival, beauty pageants and talent hunt programme held at Onicha Central School Egunkwo, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The carnival has as its theme “Celebrating our heritage, building our future together”. It reflected the unwavering belief in the power of community and the determination to lay a solid foundation for generations to come.

The lawmaker noted the event being the second edition of the Ohanivo unity carnival, was organized to showcase the spirit, culture and unity of the constituency.

He said: “The carnival is a movement, a call to action for all of us to embrace our diversity as a strength and work collectively for the advancement of our community.

“We reflect our unwavering belief in the power of community and our determination to lay a solid foundation for generations to come”.

