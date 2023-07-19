Lawmaker Begs Soludo To Intervene In Ayamelum LGA

The member representing Ayamelum constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Bernard Udemezue has called on the state government and all concerned to intervene on the deplorable road condition in Ayamelum.

He made this remark while reacting to the notion raised by the member representing Ogbaru one constituency, Hon. Nobel Igwe that the IDP camp for Ayamelum be situated in Oyi Local Government Area.

According to him, Ayamelum has enough uplands to accommodate any size of Internal Displaced (IDP) camp for his people and only needs a good road network to connect to other parts of the state, noting that Ayamelum as the local government has been completely cut off from the other part of Anambra due to its deplorable road condition.

While noting the importance of the IDP camps, Hon. Udemezue also emphasized the need to place a higher priority on welfare of the through prompt intervention and provision of relief and palliative materials to flood victims in time to ameliorate their suffering.

“Proper supervisory measures should be taken in monitoring the activities of those in charge of distributing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) intervention packages for even distribution of the relief materials and palliatives to the flood victims and internally Displaced Persons for accountability purposes, he said.”

“He however, called on the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo to harken to his appeal to work on their road to enable Ndi Ayamelum to connect to the other part of Anambra and beyond.

Earlier, Rt. Hon. Noble Chukwunonso proposed a bill to alert the state government to declare a state of emergency in riverine and flood-prone areas of the state. He noted that the devastating effects of the flood menace on the lives, properties, and activities of people in the affected regions can not be overemphasized.

Hon. Igwe went further to express disappointment with the previous administration for not doing enough to tackle the flood-related issues and called for collective efforts as the best approach and measures to address the challenge.

In their separate submission, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Pius Okoye, Member Representing Ihiala two constituency, Hon. Goldie Iloh, Member Representing Anambra West, Hon. Patrick Udoba and Member Representing Anaocha two constituency, Hon. Nkechi Ogbuefi amongst others, while noting the urgency of the bill supported the motion and affirmed that the state government need to engage proactive measures to prepare for flood and victims.

They advised Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to lead the administration to set up a committee to come up with a lasting solution to the flood menace and IDP camp issues to checkmate the challenges of emergency evacuation aftercare”. They conclude.