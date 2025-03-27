Share

The Deputy spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), has appealed to the leadership of the House to intervene in the crisis in the Benue and Zamfara states’ Houses of Assembly.

He made the call in a petition submitted on the floor of the House during plenary on Thursday.

While presenting the petition, Agbese said, “I bring to your attention a distressing petition received in my office, highlighting the precarious situation in Benue and Zamfara states. The petition, endorsed by over 200 lawyers, fervently urges the House of Representatives to take immediate and decisive action to safeguard democracy in Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, I’m afraid that the inaction of this parliament in the Rivers State affair led to the declaration of a state of emergency, a precedent that we must not allow to recur.

“If we continue to remain passive, we risk perpetually ceding our constitutional responsibilities to the executive, thereby reducing our role to mere rubber-stamping.

“Mr Speaker, the alarming developments in Benue and Zamfara States, characterised by rampant impunity, anarchy, and lawlessness, as well as a blatant attempt to usurp the powers of a coordinate arm of government, demand our prompt and decisive intervention.

“The petitioners are, therefore, praying the House, after its investigation, to invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to urgently take over the functions of the Benue State House of Assembly and the Zamfara State House of Assembly respectively, with a view to restoring constitutional order, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the protection of fundamental human rights in the affected states.

“Your Excellency, time is of the essence, and I urge you to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and gravity it deserves. Thank you for your attention to this pressing matter.”

The petition was referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions by Deputy Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary.

