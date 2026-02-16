Lawmaker Applauds Tinubu’s Gains In Education, Skills Devt

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, Gbolahan Yishawu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the impactful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of education, skills development and support for small-scale businesses.

Yishawu made the remarks in a statement during the graduation ceremony of the GOY Women Vocational Centre and the GOY Digital Skills Hub. He praised the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding access to tertiary education and empowering Nigerian youths.

According to the lawmaker, the administration’s education reforms driven through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) have significantly widened access to higher education by providing school fee support and monthly stipends to students.

He noted that over one million students across 322 institutions are currently benefiting from the initiative, describing it as a major step toward ensuring that every Nigerian youth has unhindered access to tertiary education.

Yishawu also highlighted the Federal Government’s support for vocational graduates and micro-enterprise professionals, including caterers, hairdressers, fashion designers and soap makers.