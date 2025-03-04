Lawmaker Advocates Digital Security, Global Peace At Geneva IPTP Session

Share

Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information, Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, Adedeji Stanley Dhikrullahi Olajide, has joined global leaders to participate in the 12th session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP), organized by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The session, which commenced on Monday, according to his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, is scheduled to bring together parliamentarians from across the globe to discuss strategies towards promoting global tolerance and peace.

The GCTP, he said, is an international organization dedicated to achieving sustainable peace worldwide while its parliamentary arm, the IPTP, convenes quarterly to deliberate on global issues related to tolerance and peace, while also issuing recommendations to address contemporary challenges.

At the conference, Adedeji Olajide, who has been a fore-runner in the quest at shaping Nigeria’s digital policy landscape, is expected to speak on Nigeria’s robust legislative and technological initiatives, highlight key national initiatives including strengthened cyber regulations and enhanced publicprivate partnership initiatives, designed to safeguard critical digital infrastructure designed at securing the nation’s digital frontier.

