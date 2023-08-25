Lawma, West Partner On Waste Management Training For Youths

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has partnered with Waste and Environmental Sustainability Team (WEST) to drive `The Waste Academy 1.0’ to empower youths in waste management and environmental sustainability. This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Folashade Kadiri, Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Kadiri said that the innovative waste management team, known as The Waste Academy 1.0, was part of activities lined up to mark the International Youth Day. She said that the LAWMA Academy, an educational hub of the authority, came into existence three years ago. She also said that the partnership, extended to the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), was scheduled to hold between Aug. 21 and 31 at the Pedro Primary School, Famous Bus Stop, Lagos.

She said that the Convener of the programme, Suliyat Ogun, an Alumna of the LAWMA Academy and Senior Special Adviser on Environmental Health to the Chairman of Bariga LCDA, was the driving force behind the initiative. According to her, Ogun, with a profound understanding of waste management, aims to provide a platform for young people to channel their creativity and innovation toward addressing pressing environmental challenges.

She said that ‘The Waste Academy 1.0’ could boast of a diverse range of activities designed to engage and educate participants. “This includes: Arts and crafts, field trip and excursion, film and documentary screenings, networking opportunities, upcycling workshops, exhibition and community engagement,’’ she said. The LAWMA spokesperson said that the programme would offer a lasting experience, equip youths with practical knowledge and hands-on expertise in waste management, to foster a culture of environmental responsibility.