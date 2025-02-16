LAWMA Warns Property Owners Against Illegal Recycling Scavenging Activities

Share

…vows to prosecute violators

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has issued a stern warning to property owners, agents and private occupiers in the state, to henceforth desist from illegal recycling and scavenging in unlicensed facilities.

It also advised them to halt indiscriminate sorting, dumping, storing and trading of recyclable waste in their facilities and in public spaces around them.

As contained in a public notice issued by LAWMA to property owners, agents and private occupiers to that effect, the Managing Director/CEO of the agency, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, noted that such activities not only degraded the city’s aesthetic appeal but also disrupted the rights of property owners, contributing to serious environmental hazards.

The final public notice reads: “LAWMA has observed a rising trend of indiscriminate waste sorting, dumping, and trading of recyclables in unauthorized locations. These activities violate the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017 and will not be tolerated. Any individual or entity engaging in illegal recycling or scavenging will face strict enforcement measures and penalties as prescribed by law”.

It further cited part III, Sections 85 & 86 of the Law, which makes the deposition of recyclable waste in undesignated locations strictly prohibited, adding that LAWMA would take all necessary steps to enforce compliance, including prosecuting violators and shutting down offending facilities.

Commenting further, Gbadegesin said, “We cannot fold our hands and watch few people derail the ongoing efforts to make the environment cleaner and livable for all residents. I also want to add that property owners who permit unauthorised recycling or scavenging activities on their premises risk revocation of property rights and other legal consequences.”

The LAWMA boss urged residents and stakeholders to utilise only licensed recycling facilities and registered waste collectors, to ensure proper waste management in Lagos, encouraging the populace to report illegal activities through LAWMA’s official channels.

“We remain committed to achieving a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos, but we need the cooperation of all residents. We urge everyone to comply with waste management laws of the state and contribute to a healthier environment,” he stressed.

He advised property owners, businesses and the public to take this final warning seriously and avoid actions that could lead to serious legal repercussions.

In a related development, a joint enforcement team, comprising officials of LAWMA’s Monitoring and Compliance Department and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) have dislodged squatters and illegal recyclers at Ijora- Olopa underbridge, to sanitise the environment in the area.

Gbadegesin said the enforcement exercise would continue in other areas of the state, in line with the zero tolerance for waste policy, adding there would be no hiding place for any individual or group of persons bent on causing environmental degradation and undermining efforts of the Authority.

