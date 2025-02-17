LAWMA Warns Property Owners Against Illegal Recycling, Scavenging Activities

Share

…vows to prosecute violators

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has issued a stern warning to property owners, agents and private occupiers in the state, to henceforth desist from illegal recycling and scavenging in unlicensed facilities.

It also advised them to halt indiscriminate sorting, dumping, storing and trading of recyclable waste in their facilities and in public spaces around them.

As contained in a public notice issued by LAWMA to property owners, agents and private occupiers to that effect, the Managing Director/CEO of the agency, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said such activities not only degraded the city’s aesthetic appeal but also disrupted the rights of property owners, contributing to serious environmental hazards.

The final public notice reads: “LAWMA has observed a rising trend of indiscriminate waste sorting, dumping, and trading of recyclables in unauthorized locations.

“These activities violate the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017 and will not be tolerated.

Any individual or entity engaging in illegal recycling or scavenging will face strict enforcement measures and penalties as prescribed by law.”

It further cited part III, Sections 85 & 86 of the Law, which makes the deposition of recyclable waste in undesignated locations strictly prohibited, adding that LAWMA would take all necessary steps to enforce compliance, including prosecuting violators and shutting down offending facilities.

Share

Please follow and like us: