LAWMA Seizes Waste Carts, Arrests Suspect For Illegal Dumping In Lagos Island

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has seized several waste carts and arrested a suspect during a dawn enforcement operation in Lagos Island, intensifying efforts to curb illegal waste disposal across the metropolis.

The operation followed targeted surveillance of unauthorised dumping activities and was carried out in the early hours of the morning; a period authorities say is often exploited by offenders.

In a statement yesterday by the State Government, LAWMA disclosed that its enforcement officers intercepted the carts at IsaleEko during a coordinated exercise aimed at halting unregulated waste movement and preventing the re-emergence of illegal dump sites in areas previously cleared.

According to the statement, a suspect identified as Muritala Suleiman, 42-year-old from Zamfara State, was arrested at about 1:31 a.m. while allegedly dumping refuse illegally at Tinubu Square on Lagos Island.

LAWMA explained that earlymorning surveillance remains a critical part of its enforcement strategy, noting that many illegal dumping activities are carried out under the cover of darkness and reduced visibility.

Commenting on the operation, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said sustained enforcement was essential to protect locations already stabilised from renewed environmental abuse.