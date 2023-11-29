LAWMA Reviews Sanitation Operations On Identified Highways

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said it has concluded plans on how to reassess and re-strategise its sanitation activities on some highways in order to enable a thorough review of its operational systems.

Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, made the announcement on Wednesday while speaking in a statement made available to newsmen in Ikeja, the state capital.

said the decision was aimed at facilitating a comprehensive reassessment, planning, and potential redistribution of existing routes, to ensure the well-being of the dedicated personnel involved in street and road sanitation.

Some of the affected routes, which were 160 in number, include Gbagada Expressway, Iyana Oworo to Charley Boy, Charley Boy to Anthony Oke, Anthony Oke to Oshodi Oke, Oshodi Oke to Anthony Oke, Charity to Iyana Isolo, Iyana Isolo to Balex, Odo Olowo to Cele-Under Bridge, Iyana Itire to Cowbell Bus Stop, Cowbell Bus Stop to Five Star, Five Star to Charity, Charity to Oshodi Oke.

Others are Arena to Shogunle Bus Stop (both sides), Costain Apongbon Link Bridge to Alaka (both sides), Alaka to Costain (afternoon), Ilueri to Eko Bridge, Alakija to Dantata Amuwo Odofin (both sides), Abule Ado To Dantata Amuwo Odofin Lbe (both sides), Trade Fair To Abule Ado, First Gate to Mile 2 Amuwo Odofin (both sides), Abule Osun to Onireke, Ojo (both sides), etc.

Speaking further, he said, “We prioritise the safety and welfare of our sanitation workers (sweepers), and this comprehensive plan allows us to conduct a thorough review of identified routes. Our commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment remains steadfast, and this measure is a proactive step to enhance the efficiency of our services.”

Gbadegesin said the immediate plan would not affect the waste management system in the state, as the remuneration of workers and CEOs’ dues would remain unchanged throughout the duration of the emergent review exercise.

“During this period, workers in all affected routes and their CEOs will receive notifications to keep them informed of the developments and any changes that may arise from the reassessment.

“LAWMA appreciates the understanding of service providers and assures them that every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience during this period,” he noted.

The LAWMA CEO reiterated the Agency’s commitment to environmental cleanliness across the metropolis, adding that the reassessment process would be swift, and the resumption of services on the affected routes would be communicated promptly, once the review exercise was concluded.

He further urged motorists to drive with with utmost care, to safeguard the lives of sanitation workers on the roads ensure the cleanliness of the city, and also advise residents to shun littering and all forms of improper waste disposal.