LAWMA Partners UNIDO, FBRA On Plastic Waste Pollution

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has signed a position paper to formalise its partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA).

Tagged: “UNIDO Project 210184: Promoting Sustainable Plastic Value Chains through Circular Economy Practices”, the initiative, as read in statement by LAWMAs Director of Public Affairs, Folashade Kadri, will be funded by the Government of Japan and is aimed to promote sustainable plastic waste management through circular economy practices.

New Telegraph also revealed that the partnership will address the issue of plastic pollution at source, by strengthening Nigeria’s capacity for inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

As part of the project, four plastic waste collection facilities and thirty designated collection points will be established across the Lekki and Lagos Mainland municipalities, while LAWMA will provide the land and essential infrastructure, as UNIDO and FBRA will co-finance the development, and lead public awareness campaigns under the zero plastic waste initiative.

Speaking at the paper signing event, LAWMA’s Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the project required two land parcels each in Lekki and Lagos Mainland, which he said had been secured.

In his remarks, National Programme Officer at the UNIDO Sub-Regional Office in Abuja, overseeing environmental projects and programs, Dr. Osuji Otu, emphasised the significant role of the partnership in driving positive change for the nation.

He noted: “LAWMA, UNIDO and FBRA are united in their commitment to the nation’s environmental progress, and we have chosen Abuja and Lagos as key locations for the initiative.

In Abuja, we have the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB; in Lagos, we are working with LAWMA and FBRA to pilot the project. “The aim is to implement a successful pilot that can be replicated across the country.

“The success of the initiative will serve as a benchmark for future efforts in Nigeria, which is why these two organisations must collaborate and ensure the project’s success.”

