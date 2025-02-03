LAWMA Intensifies Enforcement, Waste Clean-up Across Lagos

Share

…Agency Urges Residents to Stop Patronising Illegal Cart Pushers

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has intensified enforcement and clean-up operations across the state to curb indiscriminate waste disposal and maintain environmental sustainability.

The Agency Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, emphasised LAWMA’s unwavering commitment to keeping Lagos clean, noting that the monitoring and enforcement team had been mobilised to ensure compliance with waste management laws of the state.

He said, “LAWMA remains resolute in stamping out illegal waste disposal and environmental violations. Our Environmental Monitoring and Enforcement Anti-Cart Pushers Squad has been actively dislodging illegal waste operators who contribute to the degradation of our environment.

“We urge residents to desist from patronising them and instead work with registered PSP operators for proper waste disposal.”

Gbadegesin said the enforcement team recently carried out major operations in areas like Ifako-Ijaiye, Dopemu, Agege, Ojodu Berger, and other parts of Lagos, apprehending cart pushers known for collecting waste and dumping it at unauthorised locations, stressing that such activities violated environmental laws and undermined the state government’s efforts at maintaining a clean and livable city.

He warned that ignorance of the law is not an excuse and anyone caught engaging in cart pushing would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The LAWMA boss further noted that the Authority had also commenced the evacuation of waste from illegal dumpsites along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, particularly behind Circle Mall, adding that the operation, simultaneously taking place at Mile 2 Badagry expressway, would continue in the coming weeks, in line with the agency’s ongoing efforts to clear accumulated waste, remove silt along the median and verges and prevent indiscriminate disposal along highways.

In a separate exercise, LAWMA has intensified efforts to clean up Lagos waterways, ensuring that rivers and water bodies remain free of waste and blockages. The initiative is aimed at reducing environmental pollution and promoting cleaner water channels across the state.

Gbadegesin urged Lagosians to support LAWMA’s initiatives in 2025, by properly disposing of their waste, reporting service gaps, and calling the agency’s helplines for backup waste collection services.

“A cleaner Lagos is achievable when everyone plays their part. We urge residents to work with assigned PSP operators, report waste-related infractions, and adopt responsible waste disposal habits. Together, we can create a cleaner and healthier city for all,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: