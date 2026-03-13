LAWMA Arrests Five For Open Defecation, Public Urination In Lagos

The Anti-Open Defecation Squad of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Thursday arrested five persons during its early morning monitoring and enforcement duty across Ebute Ero, Apongbon and Inner Marina areas of Lagos Island for open defecation, public urination and other environmental nuisances.

The defaulters have been taken to the enforcement office at Sura-Simpson for further investigation and will subsequently be transferred to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) Headquarters, Oshodi, for prosecution in accordance with environmental laws.

The individuals apprehended are: Femi Emmanuel, Rilwan Tiamiyu, Samson Mukaila, Samuel Ekerechi, and Chukwodi Ekechi.

READ ALSO:

LAWMA has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against open defecation and other environmental violations noting that Enforcement operations will continue across identified hotspots to safeguard public health and maintain sanitation standards across Lagos.