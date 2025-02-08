LAWMA Arrests 25 Persons For Illegal Waste Disposal

Share

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Saturday announced the arrest of over 25 individuals for illegal dumping of refuse, including six vehicle owners who were caught using their vehicles to dispose of large volumes of waste.

The agency spoke in a statement issued on Saturday state Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Confirming the arrest, Wahab said the LAWMA’s Managing Director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin had mobilized the officials in response to a public complaint raised on social media regarding illegal dumping activities at Abati Primary School along Shasha Road in the Alimosho area of the state.

READ ALSO

Wahab added that all the individuals arrested will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“In response to a complaint made by #WATERISLIF about illegal dumping activities occurring at Abati Primary School, Shasha Road, #muyiwag the MD of #Lawma_gov mobilised Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team to address and remediate the issue.

“As a result of the operation, over 25 individuals were apprehended, including six vehicle owners implicated in the disposal of large volumes of waste using their cars.”

Share

Please follow and like us: