LAWMA Apprehends 300 Persons Over Waste Disposal Offences

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) says it has arrested over 300 persons and prosecuted scores, for waste disposal infractions.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Folashade Kadiri, Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

The statement said the arrest was carried out through the authority’s surveillance and investigative activities. It said the arrests occurred through collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) on its day and night surveillance efforts.

According to LAWMA, the surveillance is aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals and businesses involved in illegal dumping of waste across the city.

The statement quoted the LAWMA Managing Director, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, as saying that it deployed comprehensive strategies, including the use of surveillance teams and mobile enforcement units, to monitor environmental infractions.

He said: “Our night surveillance and enforcement team, working with LAGESC, has apprehended over 300 people for various waste-related infractions.

“Many have already been charged to court and many sentenced to community service. “This will serve as a deterrent to those bent on derailing the authority’s efforts to sustain cleanliness of the environment.

“I like to note some specific incidents, including the arrest of one Engr. Akinsola along Egbeda-Akowonjo Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2025. “The individual was caught dumping waste at the road median, and he claimed to be a police officer during questioning.”

Gbadegesin said investigations later revealed that Akinsola’s residence had no waste bin and was not even registered with any Private Sector Participant (PSP) for proper waste disposal.

