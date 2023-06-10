9th Senate Introduced 1,129 Bills, Passed Over 500 – Lawan

…Says Buhari assented to 131 Bills in 4 years

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, disclosed that the Ninth Senate introduced 1,129 bills and successfully passed over 500 of them in the last four years.

Lawan, who made this disclosure in his speech during the valedictory session of the just elapsed Ninth Assembly, also hinted that former President Muhammadu Buhari signed 131 bills out of the passed proposals into law within the period.

He explained that the bills passed by the apex legislative Assembly were critical legislations that could reform and promote the economy, improve transparency in government processes and enhance public confidence in the electoral process.

Part of the speech reads: “Distinguished colleagues permit me to reflect on some of our most significant accomplishments over the last four years. In lawmaking, the 9th Senate introduced and successfully passed critical legislation that could reform and promote the economy, improve transparency in government processes and enhance public confidence in the electoral process.

“As of June 10th, 2023, over 1,129 Bills were presented on the floor of the Senate, and over 500 were successfully passed.

The President assented to 131 Bills, the highest of any Assembly in Nigeria’s history. In the last few days, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has assented to two Bills passed by the 9th National Assembly, namely the “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37) Bill, 2023”, which extends the retirement age of high court judges, and others, from 65 to 70 years.

“This was the first Bill to be signed by the President since taking the oath of office. Only yesterday, 9th June 2023, he also assented to the Electricity Act 2023, which we had passed in July 2022. The new law replaces the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.

“Distinguished colleagues, beyond the impressive numbers, however, these laws cut across the eleven priority areas of our Legislative Agenda. They lay the foundation for multi-sectoral reforms and revitalisation of the Nigerian state.

For example, for the first time in decades, we enacted the Petroleum Industry Act to overhaul the oil and gas sector to better respond to the changing environment and foster stronger sector growth.

“We passed numerous legislations to stimulate the Nigerian economy and improve the ease of doing business. These include the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020, Finance Act 2020, Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Deep Offshore and

Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (Amendment) Act 2019, and many others.

“To enhance accountability and promote good governance, we also enacted the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022, Money Laundering (Prevention and

Prohibition) Act 2022, and Police Act 2020, among others.

“Critically Atoo, we successfully enacted the Electoral Act 2022, which reformed our electoral process to enhance transparency and inspire greater voter

confidence.

“The National Social Investment Programme Agency Act 2023 institutionalises and provides a legal framework for government

programmes targeting the poor and vulnerable.

“We passed 16 Constitutional Alteration Bills targeted at, among other

things, providing for the Financial Independence of State Houses of

Assembly and State Judiciary; decongesting the Exclusive Legislative List by moving railway to the Concurrent Legislative List; authorising States to generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered

by the national grid; and making it mandatory for the President and Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or

Commissioners within 60 days of taking the Oath of Office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly.

“The 9th Assembly strengthened the budget process to reduce delays experienced in previous Assemblies and ensure speedy consideration and passage of the Appropriation law.

“In the past, delays in the budget process led to poor budget implementation, especially the capital/component. Working with the Executive, we returned Nigeria to the January-December budget cycle for the first time in 12 years.

“Additionally, measures were taken to ensure that the Appropriation Bill was prepared in line with the financial principles contained in the

Finance Act. In 2023, we amended 11 legislations to reflect the provisions of the Finance Act.”