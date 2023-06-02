Lawan To Tinubu: We Must Contain 10th Nass Leadership Crisis Or…

There seems to be respite in sight in the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over who emerges as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives as President Bola Tinubu got the real picture of how to resolve the lingering crisis last night.

New Telegraph learnt from impeccable sources that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who met Tinubu alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, reportedly advised the President on the need for the party to adhere to the zoning formula as regards the emergence of the Presiding Officers.

The source, who craved anonymity, said Lawan, at the meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, warned of dire consequences should the party go on to gamble with its current endorsement formula of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, whose ‘anointed candidacies’ was already eliciting mixed reactions among party members across the geo-political zones.

The source said: “Things are beginning to unfold gradually but unfortunately, it appears things are getting altered to contain because even the meeting that the president held with the Senate President and the Speaker was an eye opener for Mr. President. “It was today at the meeting that the president got to know that he was either misinformed or distorted pieces of information were handed to him in respect of the National Assembly leadership.

“If you observe, the Speaker is using the same method to mislead the president and twist the situation around him. The same way he sent out the endorsement of Akpabio and Abbas even before the president made up his mind, he is also doing so in respect of the appointment regarding the Chief of Staff.”

Speaking further, the source said: “He has flown another flier to test the waters so that the president will be boxed into another corner. “It is cheering that the Senate President boldly but politely told the president that there is fire on the mountain.

“He gave the man the real situation of things and even protested that he was excluded when the Speaker was put- ting permutations together in respect of the National Assembly leadership of which he is chairman. “The senate president was very truthful with the president that if things are allowed to go on the way they are, two dangerous scenarios await the APC.”

Apparently irked by this development, the source said Lawan reportedly: “Said it is either APC loses the speakership to the opposition PDP if two APC aspirants run for speakership or the North corners both the speakership and senate presidency. “So, all indications point to the fact that the issue of leadership scout for 10th assembly was largely mismanaged.”