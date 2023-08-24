Lawan To Distribute 9000 Bags Of Grains As Palliative To Constituents

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is set to distribute 9000 bags of grains to his constituents.

According to a statement by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, the move is an intervention by Lawan, to complement the various efforts by both the Yobe state and Federal government, to ease the hardship currently faced by the people of his senatorial district.

He noted that the intervention would be undertaken by the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Empowerment Foundation across the 60 wards in Yobe North Senatorial District.

Part of the statement reads: The event which is scheduled for Saturday, will take place at Filin Katuzu, Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

“The grains to be distributed include 6000 bags of rice; and 3000 bags of millet.

“Beneficiaries are from the six local government areas of Yobe North Senatorial District. They are: Bade, Nguru, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Yusufari and Machina LGAs.

“Other beneficiaries include Muslim religious groups, Christian communities, and Persons with Disabilities.

“Lawan is also billed on Saturday to hand over the newly constructed and established FEDERAL SCIENCE AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE, GASHUA, to the Yobe State Government for the official handing over to the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The Technical College is expected to carry out its first student enrollment later this year.”