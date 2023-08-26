Lawan Inspects Construction Of Community Centre, Student Hostel In Yobe North

The immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday, inspected the ongoing projects in Yobe North Senatorial District.

According to a statement signed on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, the projects are the construction of a Community Centre; and a 2000-capacity student hostel and clinic at the Federal University of Gashua.

Tabiowo noted that the projects were facilitated by Lawan, who is the lawmaker representing Yobe North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The statement partly reads: “Lawan was taken on a tour of the ongoing projects by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Gashua, Professor Maimuna Waziri; and the Acting Director of Works and Fiscal Planning, Engr. Haruna Gashua.

“The Vice-Chancellor told Lawan that the Community Centre, which has a 2,500 sitting capacity, is currently in the second phase of construction.

“The former Senate President, who also inspected the ongoing construction of a 2,000-capacity student hostel and clinic at the Federal University of Gashua, expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work.

“He, however, urged the contractor to hasten the completion of both projects to allow students access to the facilities in good time.

“The procurement process for the construction of the student hostel for both males and females is currently ongoing and captured in the 2023 Appropriation Act.