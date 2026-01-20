Lawan Honoured With Distinguished Service Award

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has been honoured with a prestigious Award of Excellence for his support to grassroots mobilisation and national development.

According to a statement in Abuja yesterday by Ezrel Tabiowo, Media Adviser to Senator Ahmad Lawan, the award was presented during the inauguration of the Executive Committees (Excos) of the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Tinubu House-to-House Network, held in Dutse, Jigawa State.

Tabiowo, in the statement, said Lawan was serving as a Patron of the Tinubu House-to-House political network. The inauguration ceremony served as a launchpad for galvanizing support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda across the northern region ahead of the 2027 elections.