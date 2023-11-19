Lawan Extols Yobe Governor, Buni At 56

Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has lauded the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, for his significant strides in education, agriculture, healthcare and infrastructure development.

In a statement signed by Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, his Media Adviser, Lawan commended Buni for improving the quality of life of Yobe citizens through his visionary leadership and strategic approach to governance.

According to the lawmaker who represents Yobe North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Buni’s passion for transparency and due process earned Yobe State the World Bank’s overall Top Performer Award on State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) in Nigeria.

Senator Lawan, in a birthday message to Governor Buni, writes, “Your Excellency, I celebrate your 56th birthday anniversary with great joy and admiration. Over the years, you have shown exceptional leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the progress and development of our beloved country; and our dear Yobe state, in particular.

“Under your guidance as Governor, we have witnessed significant improvements in various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture. Your visionary leadership and strategic approach have paved the way for a brighter future for all our citizens.

“Your purposeful leadership on the other hand has kept our party at the state level – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – united and even stronger.

“As a prudent manager of resources, your diligence as an astute administrator earned Yobe State the World Bank’s overall Top Performer Award on State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) in Nigeria.

“By implication, your incredible leadership positioned our dear state as a trailblazer in due process and transparency, when it comes to the conduct of government business and application of public funds.

“As we mark the special occasion of your birthday celebration, today, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency. You have not only demonstrated excellent leadership but also inspired us all to strive for excellence and contribute to the betterment of our dear state.

“We are grateful for your selfless service and look forward to many more years of outstanding leadership. I wish you continued success, good health, and prosperity. Thank you for your dedication to the people of our great state.”