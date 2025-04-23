Lawan Distributes N800m Empowerment Items To Constituents

Share

In a significant show of support for grassroots development, the Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, has distributed empowerment items worth N800 million to constituents across his senatorial district.

The event, held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri, was attended by top government officials, party leaders, and beneficiaries from across the region.

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who graced the occasion, praised Senator Lawan for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people.

“This is not the first time Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan is empowering members of his constituency,” Governor Zulum said.

“Today, he is presenting a wide array of empowerment items—vehicles, tricycles (Keke NAPEP), grinding machines, sewing machines, solar-powered water pumps, and deep freezers—to uplift the lives of his constituents.”

The governor also lauded the Senator’s legislative efforts, highlighting his sponsorship of bills such as the proposed University of Empowerment and Agriculture and the Federal Medical Centre Bill, describing them as significant strides in national development.

In his remarks, Senator Lawan said the distribution marked the second phase of his constituency empowerment programme. “This initiative is a token of appreciation to the people of Borno Central for their unwavering support,” he stated.

Items distributed include; 51 Hilux pick-up vehicles, 31 Keke NAPEP, 230 deep freezer, 100 sewing machine, 250 solar-powered water pumps, 250 grinding machines, N100,000 cash grants to 275 women and youths.

Senator Lawan urged beneficiaries to utilize the items productively and assured others who were yet to benefit that more phases of empowerment were underway.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ali Dalori, commended the lawmaker, saying his actions have strengthened the party’s credibility and grassroots appeal.

“With gestures like this, our work as a party becomes easier because when the campaign season comes, we will have achievements like these to showcase,” Dalori said.

He cautioned beneficiaries against selling the items, warning that such actions defeat the purpose of the empowerment initiative.

The event concluded with a strong call for unity and continued support for leaders championing development and inclusive governance in Borno State.

