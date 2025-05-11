Lawan Distances Self From Jadda’s Arrest Amid Critic Of Constituent Project

Share

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has outrightly denied any involvement in the arrest of Ishe’u Ibrahim Jadda, alleged to have been detained over criticism of the Gashua Water Supply Project.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the arrest of Jadda stemmed from his public disapproval of the newly commissioned water project in Gashua, a town within Lawan’s Yobe North Senatorial District.

Distancing himself from his arrest, Lawan in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo described the report as malicious and false, asserting that it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

The lawmaker stressed his commitment to democratic values, free speech, and the rule of law. He also cited his legislative record as evidence of his tolerance for dissent and respect for opposing views.

Lawan also defended the Gashua Water Supply Project, noting that it was initiated in response to a severe health crisis in the area.

According to him, Gashua has one of the highest incidences of kidney disease in Yobe State, conditions reportedly linked to contaminated water sources.

The statement partly read: “Senator Ahmad Lawan has never, and will never, use his office or influence to suppress dissent or intimidate critics.

“To suggest that a man of such pedigree would orchestrate the arrest of a constituent for exercising his constitutional right to free speech is not only absurd but an affront to his decades of principled service.

“Rather than being threatened by criticism, Senator Lawan welcomes constructive feedback as a vital tool for improving public service delivery.”

