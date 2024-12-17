Lawan Assures Of Well-Being Of Armed Forces Personnel

Share

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Committee would continue to provide support and resources to enhance the capabilities of the military and the well-being of armed forces personnel.

Lawan, who is the President of the Senate in the Ninth National Assembly, gave this assurance in a statement signed on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo.

He spoke when he led a delegation of the Committee on an oversight visit to the Defense Space Administration (DSA), the National Defense College, and the Military Pension Board (MPB), on Monday.

The visit, according to Senator Lawan, was part of the Committee’s mandate to monitor and provide oversight for the activities of the Nigerian Armed Forces and its various agencies.

At the DSA, the Committee had an interactive session with the leadership. The DSA Director-General, Air Vice-Marshal Lanre Oluwatoyin, briefed the Committee on the importance of the agency, its operational capabilities, and its role in enhancing Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

Members of the Committee commended the leadership of the DSA for their efforts and pledged continued support for the administration.

At the Defense College, the Commandant, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, received the Committee and provided insights into the College’s training programs, curriculum, and facilities. The Committee expressed satisfaction with the College’s efforts to train and develop officers for leadership roles in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

On his part, the Acting Chairman of the Military Pensions Board, Brigadier General Bala Zubairu, presented the Committee with an overview of the Board’s operations, challenges, and proposed solutions.

Senator Lawan, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of ensuring timely payment of pensions to retired military personnel and their families.

The former Senate President expressed confidence in the ability of the Nigerian Armed Forces to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He commended the leadership of the various agencies for their dedication and professionalism.

“Your commitment to ensuring the security and stability of our great nation is commendable. The Senate Committee on Defence will continue to provide the necessary support and resources to enhance your capabilities and ensure the well-being of our Armed Forces personnel”, Senator Lawan said.

The Committee’s oversight visit was well-received by the leadership of the agencies visited. The agencies expressed their appreciation for the Committee’s interest and support and assured the Committee of their commitment to fulfilling their mandates effectively.

