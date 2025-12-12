New Telegraph

December 12, 2025
Lawan Appointed Patron Of Tinubu House-To-House Network

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has formally been appointed as a National Patron of the Tinubu House-to-House Network.

The appointment was confirmed yesterday during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the grassroots political mobilization group to the National Assembly, led by its National Chairman, Comrade Yahaya Muhammad.

In his remarks, Lawan praised the initiative of the network and urged continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“I feel very delighted that you have found me worthy of appointment as one of leaders, and a Patron of this group. My prayer and hope will be that you continue to expand and deepen your activities across the country, but particularly [in the] northern part of Nigeria,” Lawan stated.

The former President of the Senate, delivered a robust endorsement of the Tinubu administration’s performance, highlighting strides in economic stability and national security. “I believe that President Bola Tinubu is doing his best and the APC administration is achieving a lot.

“The economy of Nigeria today is stable and it’s facing the right direction,” he said. On security, Lawan acknowledged recent challenges but expressed confidence in the nation’s armed forces, noting the administration’s commitment of resources and his own oversight role as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, Senator Lawan issued a bold projection, calling for a significant increase in support from the northern region.

