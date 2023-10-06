Lawan Advocates Better Remuneration for Teachers

Immediate past Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, yesterday called for better remuneration for Nigerian teachers.

The lawmaker, who represents Yobe North senatorial district in the National Assembly, made the call in a statement to celebrate the 2023 World Teachers Day, which was signed by his Media Adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo.

According to him, teachers are faced with unprecedented challenges and go the extra mile to provide quality education and bridging the education gap.

Lawan in the statement said: “Today, on World Teacher’s Day, we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all the dedicated and passionate teachers around the world. “Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future generation.

They not only impart knowledge and skills, but also instil values, inspire creativity and nurture the dreams of their students. They are the ones who provide guidance, support and encouragement, often going above and beyond to ensure their students’ success.”