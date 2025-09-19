LAWAN 2025 Conference To Address Future Of Work In Era Of AI

The Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) is set to host its annual conference scheduled for October 10th ,2025, at Golden Tulip Hotel, Jericho, Ibadan The event, which will focus on the future of work in the era of Artificial Intelligence, will address how employers and the employees will explore and stay resilient amidst economic shift.

In a press release signed by LAWAN Chairman,Comrade Toba Agboola and the Secretary,Comrade Adenike Ajiboye, the conference with the theme: ‘Future of Work in the Era’ of Artificial Intelligence: A Wake-Up Call for Stakeholders’, is intended to achieve a clear plan for securing successful mutual accountability and investment plans, crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth and development, particularly in areas of technology innovations, workers’ welfare, decent workplace and adoption of AI as means of sustainable job in the face of numerous challenges from inaction and job security.

According to the chairman, the event will bring together technocrats and speakers from different sectors of the economy. He further stated that, the speakers will be discussing different topics such as : Employers’ Preparation and Response to the AI Revolution in the Workplace; Job Security and the Future of Trade Unions in the AI Era; Social Security and Protection for Journalists Amid AI Disruption among others.

Expected at the event include the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero,Trade Union Congress(TUC) President, Comrade Festus Osifo, Managing Director, NSITF Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, Director General PENCOM Ms Omolola Oloworaran among others . The conference will be chaired by the General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi.