Lawal To Tinubu: Deal with Zamfara bandits, rid North of insecurity

The Zanfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has called on President Bola Tinubu to deal with bandits in his state in order to ensure peace and security in the entire northern region. The governor, who lamented that the spate of insecurity in his state has become something else, made this call yesterday in an interaction with newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa. Describing Zamfara as the epicentre of banditry in the country, Lawal lamented that despite government’s efforts to curb criminal activities, the bandits recently attacked some local governments in the state. According to him, he requested the President to approve the deployment of more security personnel and equipment to enable the men on ground function effectively. “There have been several attacks in some of the local government communities.

I feel as a responsible governor, I should make this known to Mr. President, who is pleased with the discussion we have and we are looking for more military personnel as well as the equipment for them to be able to function effectively and take care of the security situation. “Zamfara has become the centre of banditry as we speak today, and if nothing is done in the state, I don’t think we will be able to solve the situation in the entire northern Nigeria.”

Responding to the question of efforts being made by his government to fight bandits in his state, he said: “As you are fully aware, we as governors don’t have control over the military as well as the police. It is the responsibility of the federal government.

Therefore, at any point, we need to inform Mr President so that we can get his blessing either to direct them or to do something else that will help them take care of that situation.” He added that the State Community Protection Guard recently launched by his government were trained to collaboratively work with the military and the police adding that they have a better understanding of the terrain. “Like you rightly pointed out, last month we launched what we call the Community Protection Guard and these are people that are well trained to take care of the security situation. Together with the security operatives, they go out on their own on operation; they go together, either with the military or the police.

And let me say this, these people are expected and they understand this route better than even the military and the police. “So in a way, it’s a collaborative effort and that’s why I’m here today to get the blessing of the President to do something very, very drastic.”