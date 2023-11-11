Lawal To Head Technical Committee For Uba Sani Unity Cup

Nigeria U-17 national team Coach, Ahmed Lawal, has been named as the head of the Technical Committee Chairman for Senator Uba Sani Unity Cup taking place in Kaduna. According to the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Former International, Tijani Babangida, who made the announcement in Kaduna, the tournament would kickoff on November 17.

Speaking further, Babangida said the aim of the tournament is to re- awaken the lost glory and to bring back the glory of the state which used to churn out talents for the country in the past and I believe in the ability of the committee to fish out the talent for the state.

While praising Governor Uba Sani for listening to the yearning of the youths to resuscitate football and other sports in the state promised to fulfill the governor’s dreams of setting the state in the elite status it once enjoyed in the past. Reacting, Coach Ahmed Lawal, expressed optimism that they will bring out the best talents for the state.

“You know Kaduna used to be the centre of football talent, and most of us on the committee have been into football for decades and our experience will go a long way to return Kaduna State to it’s rightful place as far as football is concern,” Lawal said. Coach Ahmed Lawal will be supported by former international and former Coach of Heartland, Hassan Abdallah, and former Green Eagles player, Dahiru Sadi.