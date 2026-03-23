Lawal Hails Kaura Namoda Durbar, Pledges Support For Culture, Security

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has praised the vibrant Sallah Durbar in Kaura Namoda, describing it as a powerful symbol of unity and cultural pride.

The festival, held yesterday in Kaura Namoda, drew large crowds and showcased the emirate’s rich traditions through music, colour, and ceremonial displays.

The sounds of drums, kakakis and algaitas echoed across the town, leaving lasting impressions on residents and visitors who thronged the historic celebration.

Decorated horses, adorned in regal fabrics, carried sword-wielding riders through packed streets, reflecting the enduring legacy of northern Nigeria’s royal heritage. The Emir’s grand procession was greeted with chants of ‘Ranka ya Dede’, as spectators lined the routes to catch glimpses of the colourful spectacle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that street parades and palace courtyards came alive with traditional performances, reinforcing the cultural depth and communal spirit of the Kaura Namoda Emirate.

Lawal, represented by Head of Service, Yakubu Haidara, commended the Emir, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammed Asha, for preserving traditions that strengthen identity and promote unity among the people.