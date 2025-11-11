Law Week: Wipe Out Terrorists From Nigeria, Fani‑Kayode Tasks Tinubu

Former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani‑Kayode has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the armed forces to eradicate terrorists and their sponsors from Nigeria.

Delivering the keynote address at the ongoing Law Week of the Akure chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Fani‑Kayode said terrorists “do not have the right to live like other citizens” and criticised state governments that negotiate with or rehabilitate suspected terrorists.

Speaking on the theme “Nigeria: Quest for Utilitarian Judiciary and Roles for Stakeholders,” he said the tolerance shown to terrorists partly prompted the U.S. president to contemplate intervention in Nigeria. He named Boko Haram, ISWAP, Ansaru, Al‑Qaeda, JNIM, Lakurawa, killer herdsmen, kidnapping gangs and other armed groups, saying they must be eliminated.

“I believe that genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and mass murder of the most horrendous nature have been carried out by each of these groups in Nigeria over the last 20 years against Christians,” he said, adding that the groups are “a cancerous plague that must be eradicated with clinical precision and by brute force.”

Fani‑Kayode charged President Tinubu to finish the job, arguing that the public expects “concrete action and the implementation of extraordinarily ruthless, violent, and aggressive methods” rather than speeches and promises. He acknowledged recent security gains — saying “more terrorists have been killed in the past two years than in the previous eight years put together” — but insisted authorities must intensify efforts.

He also accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of seeking to inflame religious divisions in Nigeria rather than genuinely aiding the country’s security challenges.

Declaring the Law Week open, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said a thriving democracy depends on a functional legal system, with lawyers forming its backbone.

Represented by the Attorney‑General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo SAN, the governor praised the contributions of the bar and bench to political stability, social balance, and economic progress.