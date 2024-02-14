Law Week: Sokoto NBA Unveils Essay Writing Competition

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto State branch has organised the 2024 Law Week with an essay writing contest among its members.

The Caliphate Bar is scheduled to commence 2024 Law Week activities with the essay writing contest on the topic: The Legal, Ethical Issues and Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Legal Profession, Which Way Nigeria?

Barrister Nuhu Muhammad, the branch chairman disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The chairman urges participating members to strictly abide by and consider the contest guidelines of referencing styles according to the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT guidelines ) in presenting their essays.

While cautioning that the submission shall not exceed 25 pages, and shall be subjected to a plagiarism test and all plagiarism works shall be rejected.

He further said those eligible to contest in the essay writing include lawyers of 1 to 8 years past call to the Bar and who are members of the NBA Sokoto branch.

According to him, the deadline for the submission of the writing remains on the 14th of February 2024 by 6.00 pm prompt.

The NBA Chairman further stated that winners of the contest should be announced on Thursday, the 7th of March, 2024 after the Bar and Bench forum.

Cash prizes shall be presented to winners on the 8th of March,2024 during the cultural and award nights.

The cash prize for the overall winner is N100,000, the runner-up will get N70,000 and N30,000 for the 3rd position respectively.