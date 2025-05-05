Law Week: NBA Prioritizes Quick Dispensation Of Justice In Bayelsa

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yenagoa Branch, has reaffirmed its commitment to the swift dispensation of justice in Bayelsa State while announcing plans for its 2025 Law Week, scheduled to hold from May 12 to 16.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday in Yenagoa, the Chairman of the Branch, Somina Johnbull, emphasized the association’s focus on justice delivery and its often-unpublicized provision of pro bono legal services, particularly in criminal cases.

“The NBA Yenagoa Branch places a premium on the quick dispensation of justice in the state,” Johnbull said.

“Our members frequently offer free legal services, especially in criminal matters, though we do not advertise it due to professional restrictions. Judges often refer cases to the NBA for pro bono representation, and our members respond dutifully.”

Johnbull addressed concerns over the prolonged incarceration of some inmates in Okaka Prison, reportedly detained since 2019 over allegations by former First Lady Patience Jonathan.

He clarified that the delay in the case, involving 13 defendants and carrying capital punishment, was not due to the courts.

“Our investigation revealed that the court was always ready to proceed, but the absence of any defense lawyer stalled proceedings.

“The judiciary has shown commitment, and on the last hearing in April, the presiding judge even offered to recuse himself over the case’s sensationalization, but the defendants insisted on continuing with the current judge,” he explained.

He also highlighted the effectiveness of Bayelsa’s electronic court recording system, which has significantly reduced case durations.

“It’s rare in Bayelsa for cases to last beyond three to four years. That is why this particular case drew our attention,” he added.

The upcoming Law Week, themed “Setting the Pace: Law, Leadership and Transformational Development,” is designed to foster national conversations on leadership, governance, and justice. Johnbull stated that the event will provide a platform for driving societal reform and strengthening institutions.

“Law and lawyers must take the lead in setting the tone for development and governance. Our role as ministers in the temple of justice must translate into the promotion of the rule of law and sustainable justice,” he said.

He further revealed that former Vice President and legal scholar, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will deliver the keynote address.

“We are confident that his wealth of knowledge and insights will significantly shape the plenary discussions and policy recommendations,” Johnbull said.

In addition to panel sessions and legal workshops, the Law Week will include a community outreach program to an orphanage for children with special needs.

“This reflects our commitment to ensuring that the impact of the Law Week is felt across all segments of society,” he noted.

Also speaking at the briefing, Chairman of the Law Week Planning Committee and former Bayelsa Commissioner for Environment, Iniruo Wills, underscored the public-oriented approach of the program.

“We deliberately chose this theme to highlight the intersection of law and development,” Wills said.

“The law underpins every aspect of progress, and this event aims to bring legal principles closer to the people and their understanding.”

The NBA Yenagoa Branch is optimistic that this year’s Law Week will be both impactful and transformative for the legal community and the broader society.

