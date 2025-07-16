Law Week: Lawyers Must Live Up To Expectations –Olukoyede

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, on Monday, called on Nigerian lawyers to interpret laws in a manner that will positively enhance the ideals of society.

Olukoyede, represented by Mr Sylvanus Tahir(SAN), made this known at the 2025 Law week of the Ikeja branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), held in Lagos.

The Law Week has the theme: “Preserving the Legal Profession for Tomorrow.” He spoke on the topic, “Nation Building: Our Role As Lawyers.”

The EFCC boss said lawyers had a responsibility of ensuring that law serves the purpose of societal growth.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction that access to justice remains low, inspite of the fact that the nation is blessed with thousands of lawyers.

“Leadership is about influencing people. You have the duty to interpret the law in a manner that it would advance the society,” he said. He noted that in the past, lawyers used the law to lead and develop society but expressed concerns that the profession now appears to have deviated from the track.