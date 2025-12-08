Law Student Ojajuni Kills Self Over Failure To Take Final Exam

A student in the Yola Campus of the Nigeria Law School, identified as Ayomiposi Ojajuni, has allegedly taken his own life over failure to sit for his final examination.

The news broke yesterday that he killed himself on Saturday, December 6, because he was barred from doing the bar final examination at the Yola Campus.

People close to the deceased allege that he became distressed in the morning of Saturday on finding out that he was indeed not going to be allowed to take the professional examination that commenced that morning.

He reportedly swallowed a deadly substance on receiving the news and died yesterday morning even after he was rushed to nearby Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.

Sources have explained that the authorities came to the decision to stop him from taking his examination because he did not respond to multiple queries previously issued to him by the school authorities.

A fresh perspective that emerged yesterday evening indicated that a subjects of the said queries would be that he was off the mark in respect of class attendance.

Specifically, the deceased did not have the required minimum of 75 per- cent attendance, according to a source who spoke in confidence.