Law Student Commits Suicide For Missing Out On Bar Final Examinations

A 27-year-old student of the Nigerian Law School, Yola campus identified as Ojajuni Ayomiposi an indigene of Ondo State has been reported dead.

The Adamawa State Police Command through the Police Public Relation Officer Adamawa state Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen in Yola.

SP Nguroje said the Command on the 7th of December, 2025 received a report from the Chief Security Officer of the institution, that on the 6th of December, 2025 at about 11:30 am, a student named, Ojajuni Ayomiposi, returned to the campus in a tricycle, visibly staggering, and jumped over the fence into the hostel premises.

Shortly after, a security guard went to check on him and found him vomiting and lying unconscious and was immediately rushed to the nearby Hospital where he was admitted and later confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

The corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy, while investigation is ongoing as the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has ordered a discreet and thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.