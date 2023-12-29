Law School Registration: Zamfara Law Students Call For Gov Lawal’s Intervention

The 25 members of Zamfara Indigene of Nigerian Law School Forum have appealed to Governor Dauda Lawal to urgently intervene for the settlement of their registration fees for the 2023-2024 Law School Registration.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Forum, Comrade Mubasshir Umar Gusau and Mahmud Sani-Kaura respectively made available to newsmen in Gusau today (Friday).

According to the statement, more than 90 per cent of Zamfara indigenes who studied law, graduated from various universities and secured admission to the Nigerian Law School have suffered an inability to settle their registration fees.

“The admission to law school comes once a year and admission is secured before fees are paid which is our burden.

“Traditionally due to exorbitant school fees of the Nigerian Law School, state governments especially in Northern Nigeria pay the registration, mobility and logistics for their indigenes law students who are qualified and admitted.

“We are appealing for the urgent intervention of our kind-hearted state government under Gov Dauda Lawal”, the statement said.

“We are appealing to the state government to consider our request as the deadline for the registration is fast approaching.

“The Forum appreciate the rescue mission policy of Gov Dauda Lawal under which he declared a state of emergency to the education sector in the state”, the statement added.