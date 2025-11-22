Law Firm Petitions DSS, IGP Over Video Targeting Ethnic Group

A law firm, Eze Osinachi and Associates, has filed a formal petition before the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), calling for an urgent investigation of Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele over a viral video described as hate speech, cyberbullying, and an incitement of unprovoked violence against the Igbo ethnic group.

Osinachi, in a petition, expressed deep concern over a circulating video in which Primate Ayodele allegedly referred to Igbos as “the problem of Nigeria and people who are cursed.” The petition, signed by Eze F. Osinachi, stated that the remarks were not only reckless and divisive but also capable of exposing Igbos to targeted attacks nationwide.

The petition read, “This irresponsible comment has exposed Igbos to dangers and targeted attacks by the likes of the suspect who sees Igbos as the problem of Nigeria. This is an irresponsible, reckless, unpatriotic, and highly divisive demonstration of tribal bigotry by a supposed prophet of God.” The law firm emphasised that the statement falls under hate speech and cyberbullying, warning that such incitement could escalate into ethnically motivated violence if not addressed swiftly.

The firm further argued that the remark contradicts the true meaning of “problem” as defined by the Oxford Dictionary, insisting that describing an entire ethnic group as harmful or cursed is dangerous, inflammatory, and unacceptable.

The legal practitioners demanded that Primate Ayodele be immediately invited for questioning to explain why he labeled an entire ethnic group as cursed, how Igbos constitute the “problem of Nigeria,” and what motivated such an inflammatory assertion.

They added, “If Igbos are the problem of Nigeria, what then are Boko Haram terrorists and bandits to Nigeria, the solution?” The firm also condemned the video as a deliberate attempt to demonise a tribe that has made immense contributions to Nigeria’s development, urging security agencies to act quickly to prevent potential attacks on Igbos.

It said, “Something needs to be done urgently to avoid a situation where- by Igbos will be targeted and killed by people who have now perceived them as the problem of Nigeria, as identified by the suspect.” The petition further not- ed that nobody is above the law, warning that hate speech disguised as prophecy must not be allowed to go unchecked.

The firm requested a full investigation into the video and the immediate invitation of the cleric for interrogation, noting that the lives and safety of Igbos nationwide are now at risk as a result of the viral remarks.