Law Firm Gets MP

Law Corridor has appointed Henry Kelechukwu Eni-Otu as managing partner. His election by the partners’ board and advisory board of the firm follows the end of Pelumi Olajengbesi’s tenure.

Olajengbesi has returned to his role as the firm’s group lead for business development and policies. Until his elevation, Eni-Otu served as group lead for litigation, election petition and dispute resolution at the firm.

Eni-Otu is recognised for his expertise in complex disputes involving civil and criminal liabilities, pre- and post-election matters, labour law, and securities and investment issues. He previously worked at Ikwueto Law Firm before rejoining Law Corridor. Eni-Otu is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.