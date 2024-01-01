Law firm engages CEO

Centurion Law Group has appointed Zion Adeoye as chief executive officer.

Adeoye, who succeeded NJ Ayuk obtained a degree in law from Nigeria’s University of Ibadan, Master of Law degree from Columbia University in the City of New York and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Dundee, Scotland. Before joining the law firm in 2017, he has served in various roles at the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, KPMG Nigeria, Terra Cotta Legal, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Templars Law and Transnational Energy Group. Adeoye has demonstrated a relentless pursuit of excellence and made outstanding contributions to the firm’s growth. As a seasoned attorney with extensive experience in energy law, he has played a pivotal role in securing favorable outcomes for clients across the continent. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Association of Independent Petroleum Negotiators.