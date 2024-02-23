Law Firm Announces Burial Arrangements for Abimbola Ogunbanjo

Chris Ogunbanjo & Co. has announced the funeral arrangements for its Managing Partner, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who passed away on February 9 in California, USA. In a statement issued by the law firm yesterday in Lagos, a series of events have been planned to honor Ogunbanjo’s life and contributions.

A service of songs and night of tributes will be held on February 29, followed by a funeral service on March 1 hold at the Church of the Nativity, Parkview. Private interment follows at The Anchorage, Erunwon. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Ogunbanjo was not just a leader, but a revered figure known for his wisdom, integrity, and dedication to legal excellence. He served as a guiding light for countless individuals within the firm and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the Nigerian legal landscape.

The firm said: “He was more than just a leader; he was a guiding light, a mentor, and a symbol of legal excellence.